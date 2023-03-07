Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

DAR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 945,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,279 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 417,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.