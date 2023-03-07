Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DPH opened at GBX 2,814 ($33.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5,203.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,866.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,849.67. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.45 ($29.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,310 ($51.83).

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,112 ($37.42) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.