DeepOnion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.02 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 13% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $867,961.78 and $9.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00202862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00095403 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00053253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,904,824 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

