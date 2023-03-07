Dent (DENT) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

Dent (DENT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $102.18 million and $6.52 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

