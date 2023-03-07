DeversiFi Price Tops $0.63 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $62.87 million and $1,876.98 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

