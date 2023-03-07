Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.59% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $41,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,848,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,640. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

