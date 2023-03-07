Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 457,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 189,670 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $22.16.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $527.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.