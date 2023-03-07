Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 4.4%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.09. 35,444,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 41,570,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,038 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 86,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

