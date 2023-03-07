DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. The company traded as high as $66.98 and last traded at $66.30. 534,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,845,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $99,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DocuSign by 1,109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 123.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.20, a PEG ratio of 950.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

