Dogecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $292.05 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and $292.05 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00388803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.