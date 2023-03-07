Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 9,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 1,014,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,850. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 104.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 373,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 35.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $1,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 63.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

