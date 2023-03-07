Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.67

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 709430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

