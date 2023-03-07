Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 320,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,256.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,436 shares of company stock valued at $601,374. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 790.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,826,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.