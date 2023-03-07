Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.4 %

DRQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,628. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,256.00 and a beta of 1.09. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,604.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,436 shares of company stock worth $601,374. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at $320,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 52.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 12.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,773,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,628,000 after purchasing an additional 194,615 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.