Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 8,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.22. 569,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,010. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 426.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.