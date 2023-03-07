easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 571.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 571.17 ($6.87).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.17) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.22) price target on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($4.93) to GBX 580 ($6.97) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

easyJet Price Performance

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 517.20 ($6.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,346.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 604.24 ($7.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

