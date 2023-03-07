Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,418. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

