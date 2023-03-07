Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,050,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,356. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

