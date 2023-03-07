Editas Medicine (EDIT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2023 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Editas Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $30.00.

1/31/2023 – Editas Medicine is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Editas Medicine had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 1,065,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,302. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,460 shares of company stock valued at $89,105 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Articles

