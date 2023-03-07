Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 3,494,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.