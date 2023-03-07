Efinity Token (EFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $739,516.23

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $48.60 million and $739,516.23 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,329,198 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

