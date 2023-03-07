Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

