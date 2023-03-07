Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of EIGR stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $10.02.
Insider Transactions at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
EIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.