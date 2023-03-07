Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Update

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 1,140,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

