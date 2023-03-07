Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,724. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.