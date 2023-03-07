Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,724. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000,000 after acquiring an additional 113,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 211,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

