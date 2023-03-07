Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.75.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.3 %

EFN stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.11. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.