Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Unio Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Unio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 4.1% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.47. 860,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,805. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

