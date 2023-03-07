Energy Web Token (EWT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.27 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00017319 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $126.61 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token launched on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

