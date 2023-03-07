EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EngageSmart Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ESMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 568,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,101. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 164.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
