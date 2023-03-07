EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EngageSmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ESMT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 568,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,101. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 164.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,328 shares of company stock worth $6,820,489. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

