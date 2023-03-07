Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Down 10.1% in February

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 393,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,373. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

