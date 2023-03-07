Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

ENLV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. 6,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.64.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

