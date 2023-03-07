Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,389. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.