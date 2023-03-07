Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 39,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,402. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enzo Biochem in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

