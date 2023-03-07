EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM stock opened at $310.34 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.05.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

