Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 7th (AAPL, ACRS, AHOTF, ALVO, AMT, APA, APPH, BBIO, BEZ, BHR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 7th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $29.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$3.50.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $12.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $245.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $45.00.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $1.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $18.00.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 793 ($9.54) to GBX 921 ($11.08).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92).

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $69.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $22.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$247.00 to C$231.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$172.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$188.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $210.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $74.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $69.00 to $72.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $57.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10).

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $21.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $85.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $171.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $51.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $207.00.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.25.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €33.40 ($35.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €28.00 ($29.79) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €42.00 ($44.68) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00.

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $72.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $81.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €110.00 ($117.02) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $124.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €72.00 ($76.60) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €67.00 ($71.28) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($39.36) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €18.00 ($19.15) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $85.00.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from GBX 358 ($4.30) to GBX 344 ($4.14).

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 370 ($4.45) to GBX 360 ($4.33).

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.42) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $82.00.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €192.00 ($204.26) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $91.00 to $104.00.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $51.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $375.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $230.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $295.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $61.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €75.00 ($79.79) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €63.00 ($67.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $322.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $86.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,870 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37).

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €103.00 ($109.57) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €85.00 ($90.43) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

Saietta Group (LON:SED) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 120 ($1.44). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.38) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €58.00 ($61.70) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €160.00 ($170.21) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €108.00 ($114.89) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $2.00 to $1.00.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43).

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $33.00 to $25.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $99.00 to $105.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $26.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $224.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €190.00 ($202.13) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $38.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $47.00.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,760 ($21.16).

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €53.00 ($56.38) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €50.00 ($53.19) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($55.32) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($55.32) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

