Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 7th (AAPL, ACRS, AHOTF, ALVO, AMT, APA, APPH, BBIO, BEZ, BHR)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 7th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $29.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$3.50.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $12.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $254.00 to $245.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $45.00.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $1.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $18.00.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 793 ($9.54) to GBX 921 ($11.08).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92).

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $69.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $22.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$247.00 to C$231.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$172.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$188.00.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $210.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $74.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $66.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $69.00 to $72.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $57.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10).

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €11.00 ($11.70) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $21.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $85.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $171.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $51.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $207.00.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.25.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €33.40 ($35.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €28.00 ($29.79) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €42.00 ($44.68) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €42.00 ($44.68) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00.

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $72.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $81.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €110.00 ($117.02) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $124.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €72.00 ($76.60) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($74.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €67.00 ($71.28) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($69.15) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($39.36) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €18.00 ($19.15) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $85.00.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from GBX 358 ($4.30) to GBX 344 ($4.14).

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 370 ($4.45) to GBX 360 ($4.33).

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 900 ($10.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 700 ($8.42) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $82.00.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €192.00 ($204.26) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $91.00 to $104.00.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $51.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $375.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $230.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $295.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $61.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €75.00 ($79.79) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €63.00 ($67.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $322.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $86.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 5,870 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37).

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €103.00 ($109.57) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €85.00 ($90.43) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$8.00.

Saietta Group (LON:SED) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 120 ($1.44). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.98) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.38) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €58.00 ($61.70) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €160.00 ($170.21) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €108.00 ($114.89) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $2.00 to $1.00.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,153 ($13.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43).

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $33.00 to $25.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $99.00 to $105.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $26.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $224.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €190.00 ($202.13) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $38.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $47.00.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,760 ($21.16).

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €53.00 ($56.38) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €50.00 ($53.19) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($55.32) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €52.00 ($55.32) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

