Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Stock Down 1.6 %

ESCA stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 7,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,202. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Escalade Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

