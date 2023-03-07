ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Short Interest Update

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESAC remained flat at $10.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

