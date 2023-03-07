Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,005.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

