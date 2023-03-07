EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 7,551 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $72,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,070,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,490 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $11,070.70.
NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 168,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
