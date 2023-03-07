Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Evergy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.