Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 6,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 946,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.39. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $22.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Everi by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after acquiring an additional 681,708 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Everi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 412,110 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 367,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

