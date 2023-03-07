Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 6,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Everi Price Performance
Shares of EVRI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 946,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.39. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $22.78.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
About Everi
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everi (EVRI)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.