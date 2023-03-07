Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Update

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 538,883 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.