Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

TSE ET opened at C$11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$16.54.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of C$113.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8618421 EPS for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Evertz Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

