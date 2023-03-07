Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
TSE ET opened at C$11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$16.54.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of C$113.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8618421 EPS for the current year.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
