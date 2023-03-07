Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Lowered by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 76,373 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

