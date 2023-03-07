FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

FAT Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FATBP opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

About FAT Brands

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.