FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
FAT Brands Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ FATBP opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35.
About FAT Brands
