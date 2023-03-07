Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust
In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,499,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
