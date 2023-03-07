Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.