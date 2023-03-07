Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,198. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.