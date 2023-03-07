Financial Comparison: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) vs. Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and Region Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.23 -$163.52 million ($1.45) -5.28 Region Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 13.58

Region Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Region Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 3 5 1 2.78 Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Redwood Trust and Region Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.44, suggesting a potential upside of 23.30%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Region Group.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Redwood Trust pays out -63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Region Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Region Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust -23.06% 2.59% 0.24% Region Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Region Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

About Region Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. The SCA Property Group is a stapled entity comprising Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

