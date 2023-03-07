Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 456,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Up 1.2 %

FINGF stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.1754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Featured Stories

