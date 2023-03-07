First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,230,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

AG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 4,104,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,311,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,434,000 after buying an additional 331,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after purchasing an additional 274,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 490,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 70.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 889,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.