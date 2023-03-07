First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FTAG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

