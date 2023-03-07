First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:FTAG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $35.20.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.